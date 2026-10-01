Luca Gourna-Duat crashes car near Hull City base

Hull City's French midfielder Luca Gourna-Duat has been involved in a car crash on the way to the club's training base. No one was injured in the incident, and the 23-year-old's car overturned after the collision.

The crash happened on Millhouse Woods Lane in Cottingham, where police and emergency services were called on Thursday morning. “Thankfully, there were no injuries”, Humberside Police said. The report was of a single-vehicle accident.

Milhouse Woods Lane leads to Hull City's training ground and the speed limit is 30 mph.

Second incident on the same road in 20 days

The Gurna-Duat incident comes just 20 days after the crash involving teammate Sorba Thomas. On September 11, the 27-year-old's car flipped over on its roof on the same road in a residential area. Thomas was also uninjured.

Both incidents involved Hull City players travelling near the club's training ground. There is no evidence that the police have linked the two incidents or given a reason for the new crash.

Hull City continue the season with a match against Everton

Hull City have started the season promisingly and are eighth in the Premier League. The team's next match is at home to Everton on October 11.

Sources: BTA, Telegraf