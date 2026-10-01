Manchester City chairman enjoys diplomatic immunity

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has diplomatic immunity in the UK, which could limit the possibility of criminal investigations against him. According to the “Financial Times“ he has been on the UK's list of accredited diplomats since 2020.

British rules stipulate that diplomatic immunity covers criminal, civil and administrative jurisdiction, but its specific scope depends on the status of the person concerned. Therefore, lawyers believe that Al Mubarak's diplomatic status would complicate any action against him by the Serious Fraud Office or the police.

Financial misconduct ruling

The immunity issue comes after an independent panel found Manchester City guilty of all charges of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules for nine seasons. The period covered the 2009/10 to 2017/18 seasons.

The panel found that the club used fictitious contracts with commercial partners, filed inaccurate financial statements and concealed the true state of its finances from auditors and football regulators. The Premier League said the schemes artificially inflated Manchester City's revenue and reduced its costs by more than £900m.

The club was found guilty of three of the four charges relating to failing to cooperate with the investigation. The amount of the fine has not yet been determined, and Manchester City have until 2 October to appeal the decision.

Call for criminal liability

In light of this, Lord Cruddes, a Conservative member of the House of Lords, called for the case to be criminally prosecuted. His company CMC Markets is a sponsor of Everton.

„If the accounts were falsified and the auditors were misled, then this is a potential crime. "The auditors will approach the police and directors will be personally liable for any fraud committed by a British company, even if it is owned by foreign individuals," said Croods.

Al Mubarak's diplomatic status does not change the decision of the Independent Sports Commission, but could be relevant to any possible criminal action in the UK. The Premier League is yet to decide on the sanction against Manchester City, and the process could continue after an appeal.

Sources: Financial Times, Sportal