Donyell Malen is Serie A Player of the Month

Donyell Malen has been named Serie A Player of the Month for August and September. The Roma striker collected the most votes in the online fans' poll and topped the first monthly ranking of the season.

The Dutchman started the championship with six goals in five games. He scored a hat-trick in Roma's 4-0 win over Fiorentina, scored twice in the 4-0 win over Lecce and added another goal in the 2-0 win over Torino.

This makes Malen the top scorer in the league after the first five rounds. He is competing for the award with Davide Fratesi of Lazio, Giorgi Kvernadze of Frosinone, Daniel Maldini of Cagliari, Lautaro Martinez of Inter and Adrien Rabiot of Milan.

De Siervo: Malen is a goal machine

Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo highlighted the striker's speed, technical qualities and sense of goal.

„Six goals in five games immediately put him in the running for the top scorer award“, said Luigi De Siervo.

He described Malen as a „goal machine“ who fits into Roma's tactical system under Gian Piero Gasperini. The striker arrived in Serie A in January and is now receiving his second award in a short period.

Two more awards for Serie A players

On September 30, the football league announced the other two awards for the period. Frosinone striker Antonio Raimondo was named Rising Star of the Month after four goals in five league games.

Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu received the Goal of the Month award for his strike in the 4-1 win over Monza.

Malen's trophy will be presented to him before Roma's home game against Genoa on October 17 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Sources: Sportal