Oliver Kamdem is close to returning to Levski. The right-back is already training at full speed and is likely to be included in the squad for the away game against Cherno More on October 11 in Varna, Topsport reports.

Kamdem underwent surgery after the home game against Borac Banja Luka, which was the last game in which he started as a starter. After his recovery, the player is once again available to Levski's Spanish head coach Julio Velasquez, but his inclusion in the group for the upcoming match has not yet been officially confirmed.

Levski will have three options on the right flank

In the event of Kamdem's return, the “blues“ will have three right-backs. In addition to him, Aldair and Heverton are in this position.

Aldair has been among Levski's strongest players since the beginning of the season and recently signed a new contract with the club. Heverton has not yet managed to establish himself in Velasquez's squad.

Levski will visit the Black Sea in Varna on October 11. Until now, Kamdem's participation in the match depends on the final decision of the coaching staff.

Sources: Topsport