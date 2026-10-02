Double African injection for Lokomotiv (Sofia)

The Lokomotiv (Sofia) team will be able to count on two of its new foreign additions for the upcoming derby against its namesake Lokomotiv (Plovdiv). The clash in the capital's "Nadezhda" district is coming up immediately after the end of the break for the national teams.

The management of the capital's "railroad workers" managed to finally register the Nigerian left-back David Ogaga and the central striker from the Democratic Republic of Congo Katulondi Kati with the Bulgarian Football Union. The administrative procedures for arranging their residence and work documents took a little more than a month after their official announcement, but the two are now at the full disposal of head coach Lyuboslav Penev.

Business card of the new additions

David Ogaga (24 years old): The former youth international of Nigeria acts as a left-back. He last played for the Polish team Górnik (Leczna), and in his career he also gained experience in the Georgian Sabortalo and the Slovak Petrzalka.

Katulondi Kati: The powerful central offensive player arrives from the Uzbekistan championship, where he last competed for the Navbahor team. Before that, the Congolese was also part of the Moroccan Hassania.

With the filing of the duo, the number of new foreign additions to “Nadezhda“ for the campaign has swelled to four people. Previously, the capital club strengthened its ranks with right-back Antonio Eiro and Tunisian midfielder Mohamed Medfai.