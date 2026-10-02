Alexander Donski will compete for the doubles title in Porto

Alexander Donski qualified for the doubles final of the tennis tournament from the “Challenger 125" series in Porto (Portugal), which has a prize fund of 203,900 euros.

The 28-year-old Donski and Filip Piechonka (Poland), seeded No. 3 in the scheme, defeated Daniel Cukierman (Israel) and Fernando Romboli (Brazil) in the semifinals with 6:2, 6:7(2), 10:7 in an hour and 29 minutes of play.



The Bulgarian and the Pole won four consecutive games from 2:2 to 6:2 in the first set. In the second half, they led 3:0, but allowed a tie at 4:4. Donski and Piechonka missed two match points at 5:4, and then lost the set in a tiebreak with 2:7 points.

In the championship tiebreak, the Bulgarian and the Pole led 9:5 and on their fourth match point they achieved success with 10:7 points.



Donski and Piechonka's opponents in the final will be determined by the match between Stefan Latinovic (Serbia)/Mili Policak (Croatia) and Alexandru Zhecan (Romania)/Szymon Kelan (Poland).



Alexander Donski earned 75 points for the ATP world doubles ranking, in which he occupies 84th place this week.