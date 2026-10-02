Class and turnaround: Novak Djokovic breaks Bu Yunchaoke on way to Beijing quarterfinals

World tennis legend Novak Djokovic secured a place in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 tournament in the Chinese capital Beijing. The 24-time Grand Slam champion had to pull off a dramatic turnaround against home teammate Bu Yunchaoke before prevailing 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2.

The match featured an exceptionally high level of tennis and fast serve. Djokovic finished the match with an impressive 14 aces and 0 double faults, while his Chinese opponent recorded 10 direct points from the opening shot with 1 double fault.

The first set was game by game until the seventh game, when Yunchaokete struck his blow, realized his only break of the set and closed it at 6:4. In the second set, the two tennis players exchanged one break each, sending the match to a tiebreak. In it, the Serb's experience spoke for itself and he won it unequivocally with 7:2.

In the third decisive set, Djokovic switched to a higher gear. The Serb made two consecutive breaks, served perfectly and won the set 6:2 in just 47 minutes of play.

In the dispute for a place in the semifinals, Novak Djokovic will face the winner of the clash between second seed Alexander Zverev (Germany) and young Chinese talent Juncheng Shang.