Tennis elite take over Asia in spectacular Shanghai Rolex Masters 2026 in October

The global sports focus this October is turning to Asia, where the best tennis players on the planet are landing in China for the penultimate ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year - the Shanghai Rolex Masters. The competition at the spectacular Qi Zhong Tennis Centre brings together the world's elite for a battle that will play a key role in the allocation of places for the ATP Finals in Turin.

With a huge stake of 1,000 ranking points and an impressive prize pool, the hard-court tour in Shanghai is shaping up to be the hottest sports topic of the month.

Tensions rise ahead of the ATP Finals

October is traditionally the month of decisive clashes in men's tennis. After the conclusion of the Grand Slam tournaments, the battle for points becomes extremely contested. The top-ranked players are looking for must-win victories in Shanghai to secure their place in the top eight for the end of the season.

The 96-player main draw tournament offers the perfect mix of seasoned champions and rising young stars, while China's fast hard courts promise spectacular matches and dramatic twists.

Asia's rise and the atmosphere in Shanghai

In addition to the sporting intrigue on the court, the Shanghai Masters is also a real celebration for tennis fans in Asia. The impressive retractable roof of the center court, shaped like a magnolia blossom, will once again be the arena for clashes of the highest level.

With the strong support of the local audience and the presence of the biggest names in the sport, the competition in the coming days will answer the question of who is in the best shape for the final rights of the 2026 season.