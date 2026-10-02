In an era in which world sports and professional leagues are increasingly closely tied to bookmaking companies and betting platforms, French basketball prodigy Victor Vembanyama did something that is extremely rare in modern sports. The 224-centimeter star of the San Antonio Spurs officially refused lucrative sponsorship offers from leading gambling brands, firmly stating that he did not want his name to be associated with promoting betting among young fans.

The news quickly went around the world media and caused a wide response in sports circles, becoming one of the most commented topics off the field.

The precedent with Vembanyama is particularly striking, as the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the sports business in the United States are going through an unprecedented boom in partnerships with bookmakers. However, the young French superstar has shown that for him, personal ethics and his role as a role model are more important than multi-million dollar contracts.

“When you are in a position to inspire millions of children around the world, you have to choose the messages you send with your actions very carefully.“

Vembanyama, who is already rewriting NBA records with his otherworldly physicality and versatile skills, continues to demonstrate a maturity that goes beyond his years. By limiting his sponsorship deals to global brands focused on sports, technology and healthy lifestyles, the French giant is emerging not just as the next big basketball superstar, but also as a new type of sports leader.