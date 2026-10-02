Yannick Sinner about to return to Riyadh: The draw for the third edition of the Six Kings Slam has been drawn

The official draw for the third edition of the grand Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament has been officially cast. The sheikhs of Saudi Arabia are once again gathering the cream of world tennis in Riyadh between October 21 and 24 for a competition with a colossal financial stake.

Each of the six participants will collect a guaranteed check of $1.5 million just for appearing on court, while the future champion will walk away with an impressive $4.5 million.

The return of Yannick Sinner and the distribution of the scheme

The big question mark surrounding the competition is related to Yannick Sinner. The Italian, who triumphed in the first two editions of the competition after victories in the final against Carlos Alcaraz, was included in the schedule, although he is still nursing an injury and his recovery is not completely complete.

Sinner and Alcaraz were again placed in different halves of the schedule, ensuring that a new clash between the two titans is only possible in the final.

Quarterfinal pairs and the road to the trophy