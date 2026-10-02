The hero for Spain from the 2026 World Cup final - Ferran Torres, was forced to leave the camp of “La Roja“ due to health problems. The attacking player has suffered a sharp discomfort in his left ankle, which has ruled him out of the upcoming home game against the Czech Republic in Oviedo.

To fill the void in the world champions' attack, the coach reacted quickly and made the first call-up to Real Madrid's young sensation Carlos Espi.

The 19-year-old talent deservedly earned his place with the team after an amazing performance for the Spanish youth national team. In the 13-0 defeat of San Marino, Espi took a direct part in more than half of the goals, scoring an impressive 5 goals and adding 2 assists in one match.

Although Carlos Espi has so far mainly been a substitute for Real Madrid, he has already managed to score twice since the start of the current campaign. His goal-scoring flair and physical strength provide new options for the Spanish first team ahead of the clash with the Czech Republic at the “Carlos Tartiere“ stadium.