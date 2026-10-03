Paraguay beats Colombia to end seven-match winless streak

Paraguay's national team secured a valuable 1-0 win over Colombia in a friendly match played on American soil in Harrison, USA. The lone goal of the clash came in the 56th minute when the 23-year-old Nacional Asuncion forward – Hugo Benitez scored with a precise shot.

For the Paraguayans, this is the first victory over this opponent after a series of 7 consecutive matches without success (4 defeats and 3 draws), as well as the second consecutive triumph in their friendly matches.

Despite the final result, the Colombians had more possession of the ball and created the more dangerous scoring situations in the match. A strong performance for the Colombian team was recorded by defender Davinson Sanchez, whose efforts, however, were not enough to avoid defeat.

The key figure for Paraguay turned out to be the goalkeeper of the French Lille – Orlando Hill, who was impeccable in the box and kept his net clean with a series of solid saves.

For the Colombian team, this was the second consecutive match without a win since the end of the World Cup, as the team previously recorded a draw against the Mexican team.