Rescue move: Portuguese federation seeks urgent reconciliation with Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has launched intensive diplomatic efforts to smooth over its relations with Cristiano Ronaldo following his dramatic departure from the Mariners' camp, Spanish sports daily Marca reports.

Portuguese football leaders are adamant that they do not want the relationship with the 41-year-old legend to end “so abruptly and sadly“. According to the information, next week – after the player's prior consent – The headquarters organized a key meeting to reconcile the positions of all parties involved, including coach Jorge Jesus.

The FPF hopes that the situation is still manageable and that relations can return to normal and friendly levels. The main goal of the bosses is to convince the Al Nassr striker not to announce a final retirement from the national team as a result of recent events.

We recall that the star left the team camp voluntarily, stating that he would not take part in the match against Denmark (won by Portugal 4:2) in the Nations League tournament. His decision was provoked by the previous clash against Norway (2:1), in which the striker spent the entire 90 minutes on the bench.

For his part, coach Jorge Jesus tried to soften the tone, announcing that he had no personal conflict with the legend, but remained firm about discipline in the locker room:

“There are players with a special status, but the rules apply to absolutely everyone.“

It remains to be seen whether the negotiations planned for next week will yield results and return CR7 to the ranks of the national team.