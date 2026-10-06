Levski continues its attempts to re-sign some of its key players. During the break for the national teams, there was also a break in the talks to renew their contracts.

With the return of matches, the management is preparing for a second wave of negotiations, claims "Mach Telegraf". In addition to the players, the managers also had time to rest, and the national teams are the main reason for the postponement of such important talks. Since the beginning of the year, the club has reached agreements with Kristian Dimitrov, Gasper Turdin, Svetoslav Vutsov, Aldair, Kristian Makun and Steven Stoyanchov.

The contracts of some players are until the summer of 2027, which means that after the New Year the players will be able to negotiate with new teams. Among the most important names awaiting re-signing are Maicon, Everton Bala and Mustafa Sangare. In addition to them, the contracts of Assen Mitkov, Radoslav Kirilov and Oliver Kamdem are also expiring.

Other key players who still have quite a bit of time left on their contracts are Akram Buras and Armstrong Oko-Flex, who are owned by Levski until 2028.