Real Madrid does not stop! Ninth consecutive victory for the "Kings" after defeating Baskonia

Real Madrid continues its impressive series, after recording its fifth consecutive success in the Euroleague regular season and ninth consecutive victory in all tournaments. The Spanish giant prevailed convincingly as a guest of Baskonia with 104:86 in a match from the eighth round of the most prestigious European club competition.

„The Whites“ took the initiative in the first quarter, which they won with 30:19. In the second, the hosts performed better and reduced their deficit, but Real maintained control of the match. After 26:27 in the second half, Madrid won the third with 26:23, and in the final ten minutes they finally consolidated their superiority with 22:17.

Six of the guests' basketball players finished the game with double-digit points. Theo Maledon was the top scorer for the winners with 19 points, and Timothy Luwavu-Cabarro added 14. Damien Jones and Mikael Jantunen each scored 13 points, while Andres Feliz finished with 12.

Valter Tavares also made a significant contribution to the success, recording a “double-double” of 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Baskonia's top scorers were Kobe Simmons and AJ Wilson, who each scored 17 points.

The Basques' situation in the Euroleague is getting worse. The team suffered its seventh defeat since the start of the season and remains with only one win, occupying last place in the standings.