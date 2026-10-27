Another match from the French Ligue 1 has been moved due to the protests in the country

Another match from the French championship has fallen victim to the expected mass protests in the country — The match between Olympique Lyonnais and Angers was officially moved at the insistence of local authorities, according to Radio Monte Carlo.

The match was supposed to take place on Saturday at 9:45 p.m. Bulgarian time, but after an order from the Rhone Prefecture, the match was moved to Sunday at 6:15 p.m. at the Groupama stadium.

Due to the tense situation and security considerations, this is the third match of the upcoming round of the French Ligue 1 to undergo a change in schedule: