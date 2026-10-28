Flavio Cobolli knocked out Grigor Dimitrov in the first round in Vienna

Flavio Cobolli defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6:4, 6:4 in the first round of the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna. The Italian, who was seeded No. 4, finished the match in two sets on the hard courts at the “Wiener Stadthalle“.

Cobolli took the first set 6:4, after making a key breakthrough and managed to keep his lead until the end. In the second half, the Italian again imposed control over the score and closed the match with the same result.

For Grigor Dimitrov, this was his first match at the ATP level after the break that began after his participation in the tournament in Saint-Tropez on September 22. The Bulgarian entered the main draw in Vienna with an invitation from the organizers.

With the victory, the Italian qualified for the second round in Vienna, where he will play against his compatriot Matteo Berrettini. Berrettini has already overcome Tomas Martin Echeverri 6:3, 6:4.