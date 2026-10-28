Fleetwood Town produced a sensation in the Carabao Cup, eliminating Arsenal

Fleetwood Town produced one of the biggest sensations in the history of the “Carabao Cup“, after eliminating Arsenal in the fourth round of the tournament. The match at “Highbury Stadium“ ended 1-1 in regular time, and the fourth division English team won the penalty shootout 5-3.

Arsenal, who are champions of the Premier League, started the match with more possession of the ball, but Fleetwood Town opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. Aaron Lupalo-Bee took advantage of the opportunity in front of the visitors' goal and gave the hosts the lead.

Victor Jokeres equalized for Arsenal in the 51st minute. The striker scored after the break, but the Londoners were unable to get a second goal, despite having the upper hand in possession and taking more shots.

The visitors' task became more complicated at the end of the match. Max Dowman received a straight red card in the 86th minute after a clash with a Fleetwood Town player. Arsenal finished the match with a man less, but managed to hold on and reach penalties.

In the penalty shootout, Fleetwood Town showed stronger nerves and converted five of their five attempts. Arsenal missed once, which ended their participation in the tournament.

Thus, Fleetwood Town qualified for the quarter-finals of the “Carabao Cup“, while Arsenal were eliminated in the fourth round. The opponent and date of Fleetwood's next match will be determined by the upcoming draw.