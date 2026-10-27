Steven Gerrard rips apart Manchester United: "Problems are everywhere!"

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has made serious criticism of Manchester United's squad. The former Merseyside captain believes that some of the "Red Devils" players no longer have the necessary level to meet the club's high demands. However, he singled out Bruno Fernandes as a world-class player.

Gerard questioned the quality of some of United's defenders, pointing to Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw. According to him, both had strong periods in their careers, but the club should have parted ways with them earlier.

„If you look at the squad, Harry Maguire has had a good career behind him and Luke Shaw was a really good player in his prime. But they are no longer players for Manchester United. They should have been released earlier,“ said the former England international.

He also criticised Lisandro Martinez for his public comments about not supporting Michael Carrick in the transfer market.

Gerard also expressed doubts about the club's decisions in attracting new players. He questioned the qualities of Andre Santos, who is valued at £50m, and Carlos Baleba, who is valued at around £70m.

“Why do you bring in players who are not good enough to play for Manchester United? Baleba has the potential but he is not yet ready to help the team fight for the top of the league“, commented Gerrard.

The former Liverpool captain also drew attention to the inconsistent performances of Amad Diallo. He praised Brian Mbemo for his performance this season, but expressed reservations about Matheus Cunha and his contribution as a permanent starter.

In conclusion, Gerrard summed up his opinion on the state of Manchester United by saying: “The problems are everywhere“.