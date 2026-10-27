Real Madrid preparing a transfer for Alexis McAllister, Mourinho insists on the Argentine

Liverpool midfielder Alexis McAllister could become a transfer target for Real Madrid. According to information from Sky Sport Germany, the Spanish giants are considering the possibility of attracting the 27-year-old Argentine international, with the interest in him being personally linked to head coach Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese specialist is among the admirers of McAllister's game. Mourinho highly appreciates the midfielder's work capacity, his consistency during matches and his ability to cope in direct duels. It is these qualities that make him an attractive option to strengthen the midfield of Madrid.

The Argentine arrived at “Anfield“ in the summer of 2023 and quickly established himself as an important figure in the Liverpool squad. With his performance, he has become one of the main players in the midfield of the Merseysiders.

McAllister's current contract with the English club is until the summer of 2028. So far, no specific information has been announced about its possible extension, which leaves room for speculation about his future.

This season, the Argentine international has recorded 12 matches in all tournaments, in which he has four goals and one assist. His market value is estimated at around 70 million euros.