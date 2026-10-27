Alexander Zverev survives tennis thriller in Vienna! World No. 2 saves four match points

Alexander Zverev has qualified for the round of 16 of the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna – Erste Bank Open 2026. The German, who is ranked second in the world, prevailed over Spaniard Martin Landaluse after a dramatic clash with 7:5, 3:6, 7:6(11).

Zverev started the match better and broke his opponent's serve in the third game of the first set. However, Landaluse quickly restored the tie with a break in the sixth game. The German struck his decisive blow in the 11th game, when he again won the Spaniard's serve, then closed the set with a score of 7:5.

In the second set, Landaluse took the initiative from the beginning. The Spaniard made a breakthrough in the second game and kept his lead until the end to level the score at 6:3.

The climax came in the third set, in which neither player was able to break. Thus, the winner had to be determined by a tiebreak, which turned into a real battle of nerves. Landaluse had an opportunity to end the match, but Zverev managed to get out of the difficult situation, saving a total of four match points. The world No. 2 showed character in the decisive moments and won the tiebreak with 13:11 points, securing a place in the next round.

In the round of 16, Zverev will meet the winner of the match between the Dutchman Talon Griekspoor and the American Brendon Nakashima.