Vincent Lewis wins Ironman Kona 2026 in debut

Vincent Lewis won the Ironman World Championship in Kona in his debut at the legendary race in Hawaii. The Frenchman finished with an unofficial time of 7:47:27, leaving behind Norwegian Gustave Eden and American Matthew Marquardt.

Eden finished second in 7:49:03, 1 minute and 36 seconds behind the winner. Marquardt took third place in 7:49:59, 56 seconds behind the Norwegian. The results are listed as unofficial in the initial NBC Sports tables.

Lewis won after a 3.8-kilometer swim, 180-kilometer bike ride and a marathon

The Ironman program includes a 3.8-kilometer swim, 180-kilometer bike ride and a 42.2-kilometer run. Lewis completed the swim segment in 48:31 minutes, completed the bike segment in 4:15:42 hours and completed the marathon in 2:38:36 hours.

Eden recorded the fastest run of the race – 2:36:58 hours. According to Triathlon Magazine, the Norwegian and Marquardt were each given a three-minute penalty for violating the withdrawal rules.

Second finish for Eden, historic victory for France

Eden, who won the world title in 2022, stayed close to Lewis in the final part of the marathon. “When people started to slow down, I saw Vincent in front of me and thought: “This is my day”, the Norwegian said, quoted by Triathlon Magazine.

For Lewis, the victory has additional meaning, as he had declared the race the last of his career. However, after the triumph in Kona, the Frenchman may reconsider his decision. According to Front Pack, he became the first Frenchman to win the Ironman world title in Kona.

The 2026 race also marks the return to a one-day format in Kona, with men and women competing at the same venue. Ironman has announced Kailua-Kona as the host city for the world championship on October 10, 2026.

Sources: nbcsports.com, triathlonmagazine.ca, frontpacksports.com