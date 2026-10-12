Marseille breaks losing streak with victory over Troyes

Olympique Marseille won 2-0 away at Troyes in a match from the sixth round of the French Ligue 1. The victory is the team's second since the beginning of the season and broke its streak of four consecutive losses in the championship.

The result was opened in the 50th minute. Amin Harit got an opportunity in the penalty area and scored to give the visitors the lead.

Troyes kept chances to equalize until the end of regular time, but Marseille decided the match in added time. Himad Abdali scored a penalty in the 90+8th minute and made the final score 2:0.

Marseille moves away from the bottom

With the victory, Bruno Genesio's team collected 6 points and climbed to 13th place in the provisional standings. Before the match, Marseille had four consecutive defeats in the championship, and the last success was the 4:0 home win against Strasbourg in the opening round.

“I am not completely satisfied, because I care a lot about the content of the matches. But given the situation before the match, we are happy that we won again“, said Bruno Genesio after the match, quoted by Football Club de Marseille.

Troyes remains in the penultimate, 17th place, with 4 points. Stephane Dumont's team suffered its fourth loss since the start of the season.

Sources: focus-news.net, football.fr, footballclubdemarseille.fr