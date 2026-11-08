Levski without Bouras, Serginho and Kambdem in today’s derby against CSKA

Levski will be without Akram Bouras, Serginho and Oliver Kambdem in the derby against CSKA. Head coach Julio Velázquez named a squad of 22 players for the match from the 13th round of the efbet League.
Bouras and Serginho are among the main absentees for “the Blues”, while Kambdem will also be unavailable to the coaching staff for the clash in Sofia.
22 players included in the squad
Velázquez will rely on Svetoslav Vutsov and Ognyan Vladimirov, as well as Aldair, Heverton, Kristian Dimitrov, Christian Makoun, Nikola Serafimov, Petko Hristov and Maicon.
The list also includes Alex Sentejes, Gáspár Tördin, Mehdi Moubarek, Marko Grujić, Maziar Sula, Everton Bala, David Kuso, Armstrong Oko-Flex, Adrian Raychev, Reinaldo, Steven Stoyanchov, Juan Perea and Mustafa Sangare.
- Svetoslav Vutsov
- Ognyan Vladimirov
- Aldair
- Heverton
- Kristian Dimitrov
- Christian Makoun
- Nikola Serafimov
- Petko Hristov
- Maicon
- Alex Sentejes
- Gáspár Tördin
- Mehdi Moubarek
- Marko Grujić
- Maziar Sula
- Everton Bala
- David Kuso
- Armstrong Oko-Flex
- Adrian Raychev
- Reinaldo
- Steven Stoyanchov
- Juan Perea
- Mustafa Sangare
Source: sportal.bg