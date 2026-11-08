Flamengo and Palmeiras Enter a Battle for Brazil That Will Go Down to the Wire

Flamengo and Palmeiras are entering the decisive stage of the Brazilian championship with three points separating them. Flamengo top the standings with 76 points after 34 matches, while Palmeiras are second with 73 points. Four rounds remain, and only the two teams retain realistic chances of winning the title.

Flamengo extended their lead after a 3:1 victory over Grêmio on November 4. Palmeiras responded a day later with a resounding 6:1 win over Remo. Thus, the team from Rio de Janeiro retained their advantage, but their rivals from São Paulo remained close enough to turn any mistake into a potential reversal in the standings.

The Head-to-Head Match Could Decide the Title

The most important fixture in the remaining schedule is Palmeiras – Flamengo on November 21. The match is in the 36th round and will be played at Allianz Parque in São Paulo. Before that, Flamengo will host Atlético Paranaense, while Palmeiras will visit Cruzeiro in the 35th round on November 18.

After the direct derby, Flamengo will visit Coritiba in the 37th round, while Palmeiras will face Chapecoense. In the final round, scheduled for December 2, Flamengo will host Chapecoense, while Palmeiras will welcome Coritiba. The matches in the final round will kick off simultaneously at 21:30 Bulgarian time.

The Advantage Lies with the Leaders

Flamengo not only have three more points, but also two wins over Palmeiras in the standings, which is important in the event of a tie on points. The team are also in strong form – 11 matches unbeaten, and according to the Brazilian Football Confederation, they are the best team in the second half of the season with 36 points won.

Despite the big win over Remo, Abel Ferreira cast Flamengo in the role of favorites. “They have everything needed to win,” the Palmeiras coach said of their rivals. At the same time, he stressed that his team would not give up the title fight.

Until the decisive match, both squads will have to divide their strength between the championship, the Brazilian Cup and the Copa Libertadores. This leaves minimal room for mistakes, and the results in the next two rounds could determine whether the match in São Paulo will be a direct battle for first place or the pursuers’ last chance to turn the season around.

Sources: cnnbrasil.com.br, ge.globo.com, uol.com.br