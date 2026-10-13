Heavy blow to Lokomotiv (Plovdiv): Efe Ali out for at least 7 months due to serious injury

Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) suffered a serious sports and technical blow on the eve of the decisive matches of the championship. The key midfielder of the “Smurfs“ Efe Ali suffered a serious injury and will be absent from the fields almost until the very end of this season, the Plovdiv club officially announced on its website.

After undergoing detailed medical examinations, the worst prognosis was confirmed - torn anterior cruciate ligament in the knee. The injury requires mandatory surgical intervention, and the subsequent recovery process is estimated to take at least 7 months.

Lauta expressed their full support for their young player at this difficult time for him:

„Lokomotiv's football player Efe Ali will be out for almost the rest of the season. The midfielder of the “black and white” has a torn anterior cruciate ligament and this will take him out of action for at least the next 7 months.

Today, Efe Ali underwent all the necessary medical examinations, which confirmed the bad news. The midfielder is about to undergo surgery.

In this difficult moment, we express our support for him! We are convinced that he will return to the field stronger! We wish him a quick and successful recovery! We will soon see him playing again in the black and white shirt!“

Ali's injury poses a serious challenge to the coaching staff in reshaping the midfield, as a replacement in the central area will still have to be found.