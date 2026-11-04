Manchester City take the lead against Leipzig after an own goal

Manchester City took a 1–0 lead against RB Leipzig in the fourth-round match of the league phase of the Champions League. The game is being played at the Red Bull Arena, with Italian referee Marco Guida in charge.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 37th minute. Nico O'Riley sent the ball into the penalty area, where the hosts’ defender Castello Lukeba tried to clear it but instead directed it into his own net.

Manchester City thus took the lead through an own goal, while RB Leipzig must now look for an equaliser in the time remaining.