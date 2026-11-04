Arsenal Hold On for a 2–1 Victory over Slavia Prague

Arsenal beat Slavia Prague 2–1 away from home in a league-phase Champions League match. The Londoners settled much of the contest in the first half, but had to defend their narrow lead until the final whistle.

Mikel Arteta’s side made the more confident start and opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Viktor Gyökeres found Noni Madueke, who made the most of the pass to give the visitors the lead.

Arsenal continued to control the match and created several more dangerous opportunities. Shortly before half-time, Viktor Gyökeres doubled the lead following an assist from Mikel Merino. Slavia Prague failed to register a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

After the restart, the hosts changed their approach and began attacking more frequently. Arsenal dropped back into their own half and focused their efforts on preserving the result.

The English side’s defence dealt with most of Slavia Prague’s attacks and kept the hosts from creating clear chances for a long time. However, in the 90th minute, Viktor Novak pulled one back for the Czech side to make it 1–2.

The goal gave the hosts hope, but they could not find an equaliser in the time remaining. Arsenal claimed all three points and strengthened their position near the top of the standings. Following the win, the Londoners sit third in the league phase of the Champions League with 10 points.