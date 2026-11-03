PSG thrash Villarreal for fourth consecutive Champions League win

Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Villarreal 6:0 away from home in a fourth-round Champions League match. The French champions decided the game early, taking a 4:0 lead by the 17th minute.

João Neves opened the scoring in the 9th minute after a pass from Willian Pacho. Just three minutes later, Désiré Doué doubled the advantage with a precise shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Paris Saint-Germain's pressure continued, and in the 13th minute Senny Mayulu made it 3:0. In the 17th minute, Fabián Ruiz scored the fourth goal after combining with Maghnes Akliouche.

PSG continued to attack until the end of the first half. In the 36th minute, Doué came close to scoring his second goal, but Péter Gulácsi intervened to prevent another goal. The halftime whistle therefore came with the visitors leading 4:0.

Paris Saint-Germain did not reduce the tempo after the break. In the 50th minute, Ruiz scored his second goal after meeting Vitinha's cross from a free kick.

Villarreal tried to respond, but Matvey Safonov saved a dangerous long-range effort from Pape Gueye in the 66th minute. The Parisians continued to control the game despite the substitutions made by both teams.

David Boli completed the final score in the 78th minute. The young defender took advantage of an excellent pass from João Neves and scored the final goal of the match.

The victory is Paris Saint-Germain's fourth consecutive win in this season's Champions League campaign. The team leads the standings with 12 points, while Villarreal remain on 3 points in 29th place.