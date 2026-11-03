Yordanka Hristova moved by the opening of “Bulgaria Army” Stadium: “A unique jewel!”

Legendary singer Yordanka Hristova, whose voice can be heard behind CSKA’s anthem, shared her emotions following the official opening of the renovated “Bulgaria Army” Stadium. The singer was among the participants in the grand ceremony and sent a special message to the red community on social media.

Hristova did not hide her excitement at the opportunity to perform alongside thousands of the “army men’s” supporters. In her words, the experience was unforgettable, and CSKA’s new home is a true jewel.

The singer also shared that during the event she had the opportunity to meet and embrace a number of champions, athletes, directors and fans from across the country.

Here is what Yordanka Hristova wrote:

“Red hearts,

It was an incredible emotion and experience for me to sing together with 18,000 people on this day! What a thrill!

The place I have remembered since I was little is now shining – CSKA’s new home! A unique jewel!

I embraced many champions, athletes, directors and fans from across the country!

Thank you to everyone who contributed to making this happen! Stay healthy and blessed!

We will follow you!”