Inter thrash Feyenoord in Rotterdam to record convincing Champions League victory

Inter secured a commanding 3-0 away victory over Feyenoord in a match from the fourth round of the league phase of the Champions League. The Nerazzurri demonstrated excellent efficiency and left Rotterdam with all three points.

The Milan giants took the lead as early as the 8th minute. Yann Bisseck took advantage of the opportunity that opened up and sent the ball into the net with a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area to make it 1-0.

In the 34th minute, the visitors’ lead became a two-goal advantage. Francesco Pio Esposito scored following a cross to give his team an even more solid lead.

Inter put the result beyond doubt in the 54th minute, when Piotr Zielinski showed accuracy with a long-range effort to make it 3-0.

In the 66th minute, Esposito found the hosts’ net again, but his goal was disallowed following VAR intervention.

Until the final whistle, the Italian side retained control of the match and deservedly celebrated a convincing victory.

Following the match, Inter occupy 14th place in the standings with 6 points, while Feyenoord are 30th with 3 points.