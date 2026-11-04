Barcelona thrash Aston Villa in the Champions League

Barcelona defeated Aston Villa 3-0 in the fourth round of the league phase of the Champions League. Lamine Yamal put the hosts ahead in the 7th minute, while Raphinha settled the match with two goals after the break.

The match was played at “Spotify Camp Nou”, with Italian referee Davide Massa officiating.

Barcelona went into half-time with a 1-0 lead after Yamal scored early in the match.

Raphinha doubled the Catalans’ lead in the 52nd minute.

The Brazilian forward scored again in the 64th minute to make it 3-0.

Aston Villa failed to respond with a goal, despite having won their first three matches in the competition before the game.

It was Barcelona’s third victory in four matches. The team began its campaign with wins over Feyenoord and Galatasaray before losing to Paris Saint-Germain. Following their victory over the English side, the Catalans now have nine points.

Barcelona’s next Champions League match will be away to Sabah on 25 November. On the same day, Aston Villa will visit Galatasaray.