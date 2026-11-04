Manchester United came from 0-2 down to beat Roma

Manchester United beat Roma 3-2 in a thrilling match from the fourth round of the Champions League league phase. The hosts trailed 0-2 at half-time but completed the comeback with two goals from Matheus Cunha in the closing minutes.

Roma started more confidently and took the lead in the 11th minute. Rodrigo Mora found Matías Soulé with a long diagonal pass, and the Argentine got past the hosts’ defence to open the scoring.

Just seven minutes later, the Italian side were awarded a penalty for Aidan Heaven’s handball. Donyell Malen took the spot-kick and made it 2-0 to Roma.

Manchester United reduced their deficit in the 58th minute. Bruno Fernandes initially failed to beat goalkeeper David Vásquez from the spot, but the penalty was retaken because Roma players had encroached into the penalty area. The hosts’ captain made no mistake at the second attempt.

A minute later, Bryan Mbeumo came close to equalising. His shot struck both posts in succession, but the ball did not cross the goal line.

Manchester United’s pressure paid off in the 83rd minute. Matheus Cunha found himself in a good position during a scramble in the penalty area and levelled the score.

Three minutes later, Cunha was given an opportunity close to goal and fired past Vásquez to make it 3-2. Manchester United therefore secured victory after falling two goals behind.

After their home victory, Manchester United will continue their campaign in the league phase with an away match against Sporting on 25 November. On the same day, Roma will play Paris Saint-Germain in Paris.