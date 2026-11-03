Bayern beat Atletico in Madrid

Bayern Munich beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 away from home in a match from the fourth round of the league phase of the Champions League. The Bavarians decided the game in the second half with goals from Lennart Karl and Konrad Laimer.

The first half at the “Riyadh Air Metropolitano” stadium ended goalless.

The deadlock was broken in the 54th minute, when Lennart Karl got an opportunity in the penalty area and sent the ball into the net.

Atletico tried to respond with changes to the lineup. Diego Simeone brought on Ademola Lookman, Koke and Lee Kang-in, but the hosts were unable to equalize.

Shortly before the second goal, Jan Oblak made a decisive intervention to deny a shot from Dayot Upamecano. The Slovenian goalkeeper saved the effort, after which the ball struck the crossbar.

In the 74th minute, Bayern struck again. Harry Kane delivered a precise cross, and Konrad Laimer met the pass to make it 2-0. Atletico’s official live match report confirms the minutes of both goals and Oblak’s intervention to deny Upamecano.

In the 78th minute, Giuliano Simeone went down in the penalty area after contact with a defender, but the referee allowed play to continue. Atletico subsequently created more attacks but could not beat Manuel Neuer.

After the victory, Bayern Munich have eight points and sit eighth in the league-phase standings. Atletico Madrid remain 22nd with four points.

For Bayern, this was their first victory after draws against Viking and Arsenal in the previous two rounds. Atletico, meanwhile, suffered their second defeat in the competition after losing to Liverpool in the opening round.