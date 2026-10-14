The newly elected president of the weightlifting federation: We will go to the world championship with weightlifters who have been training at home without salaries

The newly elected president of the Bulgarian Weightlifting Federation, Assen Zlatev, revealed his intentions for serious changes in the management of the headquarters after the nearly year-long legal saga. At a press conference at the "Bulgaria" Press Club the Olympic champion from Moscow 1980 placed emphasis on financial transparency, the restoration of normal training of national competitors and the limitation of abuses.

He stated that the procedure for registering the decisions of the General Assembly, held on December 15 last year, is nearing its end and the formal registration is expected to be completed very soon.

"After such a long wait, finally the registration matters are ready. Last week we met and at the Ministry of Youth and Sports we specified the steps to overcome the crisis. We expect the restoration of all activities and the glorious Bulgarian school, but it will take some time. Our task is to make the chairmanship less attractive. We have regulations for the management of the federation. Thus, with these procedures, there will be no arbitrariness and wasting of money“, said Zlatev.

"Our main problems for a long time, especially since 2011 - in addition to legal ones, are financial. This financial attractiveness is the basis of all the troubles so far. We want to reduce this motive to a minimum and there will be no unregulated things and leakage of funds“, added the new president.

"We will deal with the bankruptcy that has been declared. With joint efforts, we will have to repay our debts. We will collect from donations and from elsewhere - there is where to get it. We have preparations for some of them, which we have already agreed. There are those who want to help, there must be complete clarity about the funds spent. We will go to the world championships with weightlifters who have trained at home without salaries. There will be some performance, but from now on the ambition is to prepare seriously and in a way that we know the Bulgarian barbell works“, said Zlatev.

"We hope to fully start working next year, because there is still time for the Olympics, but the time for relaxation has expired. I regret the past year, because it would have been a good foundation“, concluded Zlatev.