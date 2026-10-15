Serious melee between fans - 32 for the arrested ultras in the Balkans

A serious melee between Hajduk (Split) and Ajax fans broke out last night in the Croatian city, where the two teams will meet today in a match from the main phase of the Conference League.
According to “Dalmatian Portal“ about 150 Hajduk ultras from the “Torsida“ group attacked Ajax supporters who arrived in Split. The action took place on the “Riva“ pedestrian promenade on the Adriatic coast.
It is reported that 32 people were arrested. Among them there are 13 Croats and 19 foreign citizens.
🚨🔥 KAOS U SPLITU! MASOVNA TUČNJAVA NAVIJAČA, POLICIJA NA NOGAMA! Prema informazioni koje stižu s terena, members of Torcide ostensibly su napali navijaje Ajaxa! In the center of Split, there was a mass brawl, and witnesses claim that they were morally fleeing with Rive, while a large group of conflict participants rushed towards Bačvicama. 🚨 Prema porukama s terena, special police are looking for a group of twenty men in the city center. Police teams are reportedly deployed in the campus, rotating around the Radisson hotel. ⚠️ SPLIT POD OPSADOM NAVIJAČKIH SKUPINA!** Sukobi, potjere and police interventions in the middle of the night. Gradom circles warnings to citizens to avoid certain locations. 📹 POGLEDAJTE SNIMKU! Informazione o tehlikolisima i osprengu tratafa zasad nisu oficini konfirmane.— Dominik Alpeza (@alpezad) October 14, 2026