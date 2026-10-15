Serious melee between fans - 32 for the arrested ultras in the Balkans

A serious melee between Hajduk (Split) and Ajax fans broke out last night in the Croatian city, where the two teams will meet today in a match from the main phase of the Conference League.

According to “Dalmatian Portal“ about 150 Hajduk ultras from the “Torsida“ group attacked Ajax supporters who arrived in Split. The action took place on the “Riva“ pedestrian promenade on the Adriatic coast.

It is reported that 32 people were arrested. Among them there are 13 Croats and 19 foreign citizens.