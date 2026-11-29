Arsenal and Manchester City drew 2-2 at the Emirates in the derby from the 12th round of the Premier League. The visitors took the lead twice, but the hosts secured a draw with a goal from Jurriën Timber in the 83rd minute. Arsenal therefore remain top of the table with 28 points, while Manchester City are second with 25.

Four goals in the match

Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 35th minute. The striker finished Manchester City's attack with a right-footed shot, but the visitors' lead lasted just five minutes.

In the 40th minute, Kai Havertz restored parity with a header. Arsenal went into the break at 1-1, but the start of the second half once again favoured City.

Enzo Fernandez made it 1-2 in the 48th minute with a right-footed shot. Arsenal responded in the closing stages of the match, when Jurriën Timber scored to make it 2-2 in the 83rd minute. There were no more goals before the final whistle.

Arsenal preserve their lead

The draw left Arsenal at the top, three points ahead of Manchester City. For the London side, this was their second consecutive Premier League match without a win following the 2-2 draw against Newcastle on 21 November. City also failed to end their inconsistent run in the league.

Arsenal were without Declan Rice. Manager Mikel Arteta said before the match that “the game came too soon” for the midfielder, who had failed to recover from his injury.

Upcoming matches

Arsenal will visit Brentford on 2 December in the next round of the Premier League. On the same day, Manchester City will host Leeds.

Sources: theguardian.com, skysports.com, fourfourtwo.com