Levski coach Julio Velasquez spoke after the 1:1 draw as a guest of NEK Nijmegen. He defended Svetoslav Vutsov for his mistake in the equalizer, stating that if there is a culprit, it's him.

"The situation is clear. I am proud of our players. We had great support. I love seeing this emotion and synergy between the fans and the team. I think we played very, very well. Here it is important to include NEK's performance last season. Maybe in the first 5-6 minutes we had more respect. We didn't find our way around well enough. Then we raised our level. For me, Levski today gave a good performance from the first to the last moment. Maybe the first minutes remain as a remark. I am proud of my players. The draw is a natural result. There were different stages in the match. We tried to win this match. We are happy that this team is progressing and developing. This is the right version that we want to see. Today we performed at a very high level.

I don't like these claims that someone made a huge mistake. We are one whole family, a big family. This is the most important thing. We don't personalize someone's guilt. We look at our group as a whole. We have good synergy. If we look for guilt in this situation, it is mine," said Velasquez.