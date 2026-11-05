Minister Encho Keryazov: Every child deserves to play sports in a safe and secure environment

Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov took part in the 19th Conference of Ministers responsible for Sport of the Council of Europe, held in the Principality of Monaco. The forum focused on the theme “Safer and healthier sport for all children” and brought together ministers, senior representatives of state institutions, international organisations and the sports movement.

Minister Keryazov took part in the panel “From commitment to action: ensuring safer and healthier sport”, dedicated to practical measures for protecting children and young people in sport.

“It is not enough simply to attract children to sports halls. We must guarantee that they are in safe hands,” Minister Keryazov said. He stressed that sport builds character, discipline, confidence and respect, but that it is also essential for children to train in a protected environment that allows them to develop their abilities and pursue their dreams.

In his address, the minister presented Bulgaria’s efforts to promote physical activity among young people, including initiatives to restore daily morning exercise in schools. He also highlighted the need for clear rules and effective mechanisms to protect children at all levels of the sports system.

Encho Keryazov pointed out that Bulgaria was the first country to develop a national roadmap במסגרת the Council of Europe’s “Start to Talk” project, aimed at protecting children in sport. Sports federations, state institutions, organisations and young people took part in the process.

During his address, the minister also highlighted the good practices of Bulgarian sports federations in this area.

“Children’s safety must not exist only on paper. It must be a reality at every training session, in every sports hall and in the relationship between coach and athlete,” the minister stressed.

The conference was organised by the Government of Monaco in partnership with the Council of Europe’s Enlarged Partial Agreement on Sport (EPAS). The discussions focused on preventing, identifying and combating violence and abuse against children in sport, including cyberbullying, as well as on the role of physical activity in strengthening the physical and mental health of young people.

The forum was opened by Prince Albert II and Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset. A resolution on safer and healthier sport for all children and young people was adopted during the conference.