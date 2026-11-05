Marc Márquez Could Win the MotoGP Title in Qatar, but He Will Not Change His Strategy

Marc Márquez turned his seventh win of the season, achieved at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia last weekend, into an excellent opportunity to secure the MotoGP world championship as early as the upcoming round in Qatar. However, the Spanish rider insists that the chance to clinch the title ahead of schedule will not make him change his approach so far.

For most of the 2026 season, Márquez has preferred to control the pace and avoid unnecessary risks. In Malaysia, however, he changed his strategy and began riding at his maximum from the very first free practice session. Despite his more cautious style in previous races, the Spaniard has a solid 44-point lead at the top of the standings.

In the 20th round of the championship, Márquez will once again focus his main efforts on Sunday’s race, where he hopes to collect the maximum number of points. If the weekend unfolds favorably, this could bring him his eighth title in the premier class.

“Qatar is an excellent circuit, but it is not among my favorites. I have had serious difficulties here in the past. On the other hand, we were extremely fast and competitive last year. In Malaysia, we had the best possible weekend, especially on Saturday, when it was very easy to make a mistake. We will not change our strategy here either—we will take it day by day and strive to give absolutely everything in Sunday’s race,” Márquez said.

While the Spaniard is getting closer to his second title with Ducati, Francesco Bagnaia is preparing for his final three starts with the Italian factory team. After the season ends, he will move to Aprilia, where he will race from 2027.

Bagnaia has fond memories of Qatar, having won the race there in 2024. The circuit’s high grip could also work in the Italian rider’s favor. His current form, however, is not particularly convincing, as he has been unable to finish in the top six in any race since the German Grand Prix.