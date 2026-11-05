Cristiano Ronaldo announces his retirement from the Portugal national team

Cristiano Ronaldo is ending his career with the Portugal national team. The legendary striker made the decision after a period of reflection following the most recent international break.

The star announced the news in an emotional message on social media, bidding farewell to the national side, whose captain’s armband he wore for years.

“Portugal will always be in me,” Ronaldo’s message begins.

“It is time to hang up the number 7 shirt of our national team. I never felt that it was exclusively mine, but for 23 years I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it and defending it in stadiums all over the world. Today, the time has come to pass it on. However, this was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made alone,” the Portuguese star shared.

With this, Ronaldo brings to an end one of the most iconic chapters in the history of Portuguese football, having been one of the leading figures in the national team for more than two decades.