Harry Kane to stay at Bayern until 2029 on record salary

Harry Kane has signed a new contract with Bayern that will keep him at the German champions until June 30, 2029. The deal is for a further two years, after his previous agreement with the club was due to expire in the summer of 2027.

According to German reports, the England captain’s new basic salary is around £400,000 a week. The figure has been described as the highest basic salary for a footballer in Europe. Bayern have not officially announced the exact financial details.

“I feel completely at home at Bayern. I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich. We have a fantastic team and a great coach in Vincent Kompany. My whole family is very happy here. I wanted to stay, and now I am looking to the future, in which I want to win many more trophies with this great club,” Kane said.

The decision puts an end to speculation about a possible return for the 33-year-old striker to the Premier League in the near future. When he moved from Tottenham in 2023, Kane had scored 213 goals in the English top flight and was the second-highest scorer in the history of the competition after Alan Shearer.

Kane has scored 156 goals in 161 official matches for Bayern. Last season, he netted 73 goals in 65 appearances for the club and the England national team, helping him win the 2026 Ballon d’Or. Before him, the last Bayern player to receive the award was Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981.

Since moving to Germany, Kane has won two Bundesliga titles, the German Cup and two German Super Cups. He has finished as the league’s top scorer in each of the last three seasons, and in 2024 and 2026 he also received the European Golden Shoe. For the 2025/26 season, the striker was also named Germany’s Footballer of the Year.

With the national team, Kane reached third place at the 2026 World Cup. England recorded their best finish in the tournament since winning the title in 1966, while the captain scored six goals in seven matches.

On October 6, Kane made his 125th appearance for England in a 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic in the Nations League. He thus equalled former goalkeeper Peter Shilton’s record for the most appearances for the men’s national team. Kane also remains England’s leading scorer with 91 goals.

The new contract will keep the striker in Munich at least until the summer of 2029. During this period, Bayern will rely on their leading scorer, while Kane will continue to pursue more trophies with the club and new records with England.