Erling Haaland after victory over RB Leipzig: “We need to raise our level and look for a more convincing lead”

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland expressed his satisfaction with the 3:2 victory away to RB Leipzig in the fourth round of the league phase of the Champions League, but at the same time stressed that the team needs significant improvements in the final phase of matches.

The Norwegian goalscorer, who found the net for the “Citizens” in Germany, told TNT Sports that the team should have been far more assertive and closed out the match earlier, instead of giving the opposition a chance to get back into the game.

“We need to raise our level because when we were 1-0 up, we should have pushed a little harder, looked for a second goal and then hoped for a third as well. That is what we need to do as a club, and it is something we need to work on,” Haaland said.

The English champions’ star paid special attention to Elliott Anderson’s performance. The midfielder joined the team in the summer from Nottingham Forest. Haaland was impressed by the speed with which the midfielder integrated into the squad and began producing results.

“He is doing incredibly well; he has had a fantastic start to his career at City. Actually, that is exactly what is expected – you come into the team and immediately start producing results. That is the world today, and it is not easy to adapt straight away... Usually, you need time to adapt, time to get to know your teammates and also the new coach. So he is impressive and deserves respect.”