Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia’s opponents would soon ask for the return of Russian teams to professional sport. His comment came after the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which obliged the International Ice Hockey Federation to allow Russian teams to participate in international competitions.

“It would be more appropriate to wait for a radical change in the situation, when our enemies will humbly ask for Russia’s return to professional sport. I am sure that this time will come soon, because Russia is a major sporting nation,” Medvedev wrote on the social network “Max.”

The Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council said that he did not share the enthusiasm surrounding the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, citing the position of Canada and other countries. According to him, international federations could come under financial pressure if they fail to comply with the court ruling. Medvedev suggested that if the International Ice Hockey Federation were sanctioned, the fine could amount to billions.

The International Ice Hockey Federation said it disagreed with the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The organization pointed out that the immediate return of Russian teams creates practical problems related to visas, entry into host countries, security measures, logistics and changes to tournament formats.

The federation added that it was analyzing various scenarios and continuing talks with national federations, organizing committees, authorities in host countries and other stakeholders. According to the organization, the court ruling had created consequences that had been underestimated.

The first major clash between the court ruling and the position of a host country concerns the World Junior Championship for players under 20. The tournament will be held from December 26, 2026, to January 5, 2027, in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Russia would not participate in the competition. “If you are asking specifically about the World Junior Championship, the Russians will not be there,” Carney told reporters.

Norway, Sweden, Latvia, Finland, Denmark and the Czech Republic also announced that they would not play against Russia in certain international tournaments. The International Ice Hockey Federation must clarify how it will implement the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport amid the refusal of some countries to host or face the Russian team.

Sources: rbc.ru, apnews.com, toronto.citynews.ca