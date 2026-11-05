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Stoeva Sisters Reach Quarterfinals in South Korea After Dramatic Comeback

Stoeva Sisters Reach Quarterfinals in South Korea After Dramatic Comeback

In the battle for a place in the semifinals and a guaranteed medal, the sisters will face eighth-seeded Americans Lauren Lam and Alison Kwin Lee

Nov 5, 2026 13:42 63

Stoeva Sisters Reach Quarterfinals in South Korea After Dramatic Comeback - 1
Angel Lazarov Angel Lazarov Author at Fakti.bg

Bulgarian badminton players Stefani and Gabriela Stoeva are continuing their successful participation in the World Tour Super 500 tournament in Yeosu City, Republic of Korea. The competition has a $500,000 prize fund, and the sisters have already secured a place among the top eight pairs in the draw.

The five-time European champions, who are seeded third, received a bye in the first round. In the second round, however, they had to overcome a serious challenge from Japan’s Ririna Hiramoto and Chiharu Shida.

The Bulgarians lost the first game 19:21, but showed character and managed to turn the match around. Stefani and Gabriela won the next two games 21:18 and 21:19 to close out the match after 66 minutes of play.

In the battle for a place in the semifinals and a guaranteed medal, the Stoeva sisters will face eighth-seeded Americans Lauren Lam and Alison Kwin Lee. The match is scheduled for tomorrow.

In the mixed doubles tournament, Gabriela Stoeva and Evgeni Panev were unable to overcome second-seeded Chinese players Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui. The Bulgarian pair lost 8:21, 11:21 in 20 minutes.

Last week, Stefani and Gabriela Stoeva won bronze medals at a tournament in Saarbrücken, Germany. Their next challenge will be the World Tour Super 500 tournament in the Japanese city of Kumamoto.