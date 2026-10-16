Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) did not allow a surprise in Gabrovo and qualified for the 1/8 finals of the Cup

Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) secured a place in the next phase of the Bulgarian Cup tournament after achieving a routine 2:0 away win against Yantra (Gabrovo) in a match from the 1/16 finals.

„Smurfs“ imposed full control over the events on the pitch from the first referee's signal. Naturally, the better play of Plovdiv's team resulted in the 37th minute. After an attractive combination between Christ Longueville and Dominique Burban, Longueville technically escaped the home team's defense and, with a certain amount of luck, sent the ball into the net for 1:0.

In the second half, the guests quickly broke the ambitions of the Gabrovo team for a turnaround. In the 55th minute, Parviz Umarbaev executed a precise free kick, and Dominique Burban was the most resourceful in the penalty area and intercepted the ball with his right foot for the final 2:0.

By the end of the match, the players of the „blacksmiths“ made several attempts to get back into the game, but they never managed to score an honorable goal in front of the „railwaymen“ goal.