CSKA head coach Markus Gizdol is planning an important shake-up in his staff, which should become a fact in early 2027. The German coach intends to attract a compatriot who will take over the entire training of the goalkeepers of the “Reds“, reports “Mach Telegraf“.

The new addition to the team is expected to replace the current goalkeeper coach Ivaylo Ivanov, who is currently responsible for the form of Fyodor Lapouhov and the rest of the guards of the capital's grand.

Even when he was appointed to the “Bulgarian Army“, the German specialist insisted on bringing a trusted specialist for the goalkeeper position. Initially, however, the coach he wanted rejected the offer due to an active commitment with a club from the German Bundesliga. Subsequently, the two reached an agreement for the specialist to complete his contract by the end of the calendar year and join the “army“ team from January.

Marcus Gizdol has already led CSKA in two official matches - a 3:2 victory over CSKA 1948 in the First League and a 1:2 defeat by Monaco in the Conference League, gradually imposing his own style of work.

Currently, five Bulgarian specialists work in Gizdol's coaching staff. In addition to Ivaylo Ivanov, these are the fitness coaches Kostadin Dzhorgov and Georgi Petrov, as well as the video analysts Martin Stoyanov and Martin Mitov. According to the information, the upcoming change in goalkeepers will be the only adjustment in the team.

The main assistants of the head coach remain his compatriots Rainer Widmeier and Jakob Braun, who play a key role in the daily training process of the “reds“.