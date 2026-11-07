Yulia Stamatova is runner-up in the doubles event in Antalya

Yulia Stamatova finished as runner-up in the doubles event at the clay-court tennis tournament in Antalya, Turkey, which has a prize fund of 15,000 dollars. The 33-year-old Bulgarian and Angelina Wirges of Germany lost the final to second seeds Diana-Ioana Simionescu and Alessia Breaz of Romania 4-6, 4-6.

The final lasted 88 minutes. Stamatova and Wirges had chances to remain in contention in both sets, but lost their serve in the final game of the first and second sets. This allowed the Romanian pair to close out the match in straight sets.

12 doubles titles for Stamatova

By reaching the final in Antalya, Yulia Stamatova added another strong result to her career in doubles tournaments. The Bulgarian tennis player has won 12 women's titles in events on the World Tennis Tour circuit.

Together with Wirges, she made it through the tournament's final round, but was unable to finish her campaign with a title. Simionescu and Breaz, who were seeded second, won the decisive games and claimed the trophy in Antalya.

Source: bta.bg