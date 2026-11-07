Zwarts a doubt for the derby against Levski

Joel Zwarts is a doubt for the derby between Levski and CSKA after suffering a painful blow to the ankle in the “Reds’” 2–1 defeat to Panathinaikos in the Conference League. The striker came on in the 80th minute and, despite the discomfort, remained on the pitch until the end.

At the moment, there is no confirmation that Zwarts will definitely miss the clash. However, his condition raises doubts both over his possible inclusion in the squad and his ability to start. Before the match in Athens, the expectation was that the Dutchman would play a leading role against Levski.

Gisdol: Time is needed after an injury

CSKA head coach Markus Gisdol said after the match in Athens that he did not believe a major new problem had arisen, but that the recovery would have to be monitored. “Time is always needed after an injury. He gets better with every minute,” the German coach said about the striker’s condition.

Zwarts recently returned from a thigh strain that ruled him out of the squad for several matches. His appearance against Panathinaikos was his first since recovering, while the subsequent blow to his ankle further complicated the squad situation ahead of the Eternal Derby.

CSKA have an option in attack

In Zwarts’ absence, the main burden in attack will probably fall on Leandro Godoy. The Argentine is one of Gisdol’s options for the centre of the attack, while the decision regarding the Dutchman will depend on his recovery and the assessment of the medical and coaching staff.

Zwarts is particularly important to CSKA because of his performances in big matches. He has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, and in the most recent meeting with Levski for the Super Cup, he scored twice in the 4–2 victory.

The derby between Levski and CSKA will be played on Sunday, 8 November, at the Vasil Levski National Stadium. Until then, Zwarts remains in with a real chance of featuring, but at the moment there is no confirmation that he will start or even make the squad.

Sources: topsport.bg, bntnews.bg