Latest NHL Results: Kaprizov and McDavid Shine

Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes were the leading figures in Minnesota’s 4:1 victory over San Jose in the latest completed NHL games. Kaprizov scored a goal and made three assists, while Hughes added a goal and two assists. The win was Minnesota’s third in a row and lifted the team to 27 points – the best record in the Western Conference. “We can tilt the ice when they are on the ice”, Hughes said of his teammates Kaprizov, Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek.

San Jose remains on a difficult run. The team has lost four consecutive games and six of its last seven. The Sharks’ only goal was scored by Macklin Celebrini, but the team was unable to maintain the tie after the second period.

McDavid shines, but Edmonton falls

Connor McDavid recorded a goal and three assists, while Leon Draisaitl added a goal and an assist, but Edmonton lost 4:5 to Anaheim. The winning goal for the Ducks was scored by Cutter Gauthier with 1:34 remaining. He has 10 goals in his last five games – an Anaheim club record for such a span.

“I’m just continuing to play simple and shoot the puck at the net. The more you shoot, the more likely it is that the puck will go in”, Gauthier said.

Anaheim won its fourth consecutive game and moved to 19 points in the Pacific Division. Edmonton remains atop the division with 25 points, followed by Vegas with 24.

Norris and Stamkos decided other games

Josh Norris scored two goals, while Owen Power recorded three assists in Buffalo’s 5:2 win over Columbus. The Sabres have won four of their last five games and now have 19 points. Columbus saw its two-game winning streak come to an end.

Steven Stamkos gave Nashville a 3:2 victory over Colorado with an overtime goal. Ryan O'Reilly made two assists, while goaltender Yaroslav Askarov stopped 30 shots. Nashville has 19 points and continues to chase the leaders in the Central Division.

Boston retained first place in the Atlantic Division after a 6:2 win over Pittsburgh. Pavel Zacha scored two goals, while David Pastrnak and JJ Peterka recorded two assists each. The Penguins have 12 points and four consecutive losses.

The standings leaders

Carolina remains atop the entire league with 28 points after a 5:3 victory over the New York Islanders. Minnesota follows with 27, Boston and Edmonton have 25 each, and Vegas has 24 points. At the bottom are Vancouver with 7 points and Chicago with 9. Upcoming games include Montreal – Toronto, Carolina – Chicago and Dallas – San Jose.

Sources: nhl.com